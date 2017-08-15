KHOU
Search for missing 72-year-old veteran with dementia

August 15, 2017

HOUSTON - Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 72-year-old veteran with dementia in north Houston. 

Jim Gainous was last seen on Aug. 13. He is a Vietnam veteran with dementia who authorities say is likely confused and thinking irrationally. 

He has been described as black, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black/gray hair that is balding at the top/middle of his head. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt with colorful words and open-toed slippers. 

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500 or the Houston Police Department at (832) 395-1840. 

