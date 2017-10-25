KHOU
Search for missing 60-year-old man with dementia last seen in Katy

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:31 PM. CDT October 25, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 60-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Katy. 

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Richard Ashley Clark left his family's temporary residence at a Home 2 Suites located in the 20900 block of the Katy Freeway around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday. 

HCSO says he is diagnosed with dementia. He was last seen walking away from the location wearing a brown sweat jacket, a black/white baseball hat, blue t-shirt, gray sweatpants and gray/white tennis shoes. 

Authorities describe him black, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and about 135 pounds. He has brown eyes sand black hair. 

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact HCSO's Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477. 

