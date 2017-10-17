Search for missing 14-year-old girl

(Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON - Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, Jazmin Guevara was last seen the morning of Aug. 27 in the 3300 block of Love Plaza. They believe she ran away and may be suicidal.

Police have described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 200 pounds. She has blue hair.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, please contact HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

