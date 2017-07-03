Search for missing 13-year-old girl from Baytown

Kasandra Henry (Photo: Courtesy of HCSO)

BAYTOWN, Texas- Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from Baytown.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Kasandra Henry was last seen in the 4300 block of Plumeria Avenue on June 27 around noon.

Authorities have described her as black, 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and white/blue tennis shoes.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, please contact HCSO at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

© 2017 KHOU-TV