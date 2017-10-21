Search for missing 10-year-old boy

HOUSTON - Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy from south Houston.
According to the Houston Police Department, Marlyn Crossley was last seen in the 8300 block of Woodward around 4 p.m. on Friday.
Police have described him as black, 4 feet 5 inches tall and about 61 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, brown jeans and black Air Jordan shoes.
If you see him or know anything about his whereabouts, please contact HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
