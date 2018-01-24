Search for 3 missing teens in Montgomery Co.

(Photos: MCSO)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas- Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding three teens who are missing from Spring.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says Abigail Gonzalez, Mercedes Cates and Deborah Locke were all last seen on Dec. 31 at their homes located on Sawdust Road.

Deputies say the girls may be with each other. They are all 17 years old.

Gonzalez has been described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing jeans and a white shirt.

(Photo: MCSO)

Cates has been described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 116 pounds. She has brown eyes with black hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray hoodie.

(Photo: MCSO)

Locke has been described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 115 pounds. She has blue eyes with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing red sweatpants and a red hoodie with white Nike tennis shoes.

(Photo: MCSO)

If you know anything about their whereabouts, please contact MCSO at (936) 760-5800.

© 2018 KHOU-TV