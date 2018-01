(Photo: Houston Transtar)

A school bus was involved in a minor crash with a vehicle on Highway 59 Monday afternoon.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 59 at Elgin.

Images from the scene show a blue mustang crashed into the back of the bus.

Police say it is a private school bus, and there were no injuries.

© 2018 KHOU-TV