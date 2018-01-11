SBISD investigating after students say they were approached by suspects

Northbrook High School in Spring Branch ISD (Photo: Homer, Michelle)

HOUSTON - There are safety concerns in the Spring Branch school district after at least two students say they were approached by suspicious men while walking to school.

Both Northbrook High School seniors said two males in a white Durango approached them near the intersection of Crestdale, between Kempwood and North Raider Circle.

“Fortunately, our students responded swiftly to protect themselves and arrived safely at school,” the district said in a note sent to parents.

“I feel better knowing that I pick them up, but it also makes me more responsible and want to be here earlier, before they get out, because it’s a crazy world out there, it is,” said Melinda Davila, who drops off her three kids at the school every morning.

The news was also unsettling for Northbrook students.

“It kind of terrifies me, I’m not going to lie,” said Raquel Solis.

“I really feel like it’s crazy because you can’t even walk to school, just to go to school, you have to worry about somebody trying to kidnap you, or touch you inappropriately,” said Christopher Hatcher.

SBISD police and HPD are investigating and patrols have been stepped up.

The district is holding a 2 p.m. news conference, which will be streamed live on KHOU.com and our Facebook page.

