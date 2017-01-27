'Sanctuary Restaurant' a safe place for all in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas -- When L'Oca d'Oro opened about eight months ago, owners Adam Orman and Fiore Tedesco were determined to have a family friendly, fun and quality Italian restaurant.

And they started it by treating their employees a little differently.

"Paying below the federal minimum wage was never an option," Orman said.

Both owners started out with a 20 percent gratuity included in every transaction - then using that extra money to pay all employees at least $8 an hour. They've since raised that number to $14.

"There's a tremendous amount of sexual harassment in the restaurant business," Orman said. "And a lot of that come from having to work for your tips."

"The tipping system we've been using for the past century doesn't work," Tedesco said. "There's a better way that provides human rights and women's rights and equal rights for everyone."

But Tedesco and Orman have gone a step further. Earlier this month, they joined hundreds of other restaurants nationwide in a message to President Donald Trump.

"We signed a letter to the President talking about the anxiety in the restaurant industry and how we wanted some sort of certainty about what was going to happen to our employees...until we had that certainty we were declaring ourselves a sanctuary restaurant - meaning the customers and employees, regardless of race, religion, gender or immigrant status should know that they are safe and secure here," Orman said.

Tedesco, who also serves as the restaurant's Chef, penned an article in VICE's Munchies about the decision which can be found here.

For more on Sanctuary Restaurants and the letter penned to President Trump, check here.

