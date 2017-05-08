Sanctuary cities protesters take to the streets

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Grandmother shot, killed in gang-related shooting
-
Pearland student, 18, beats incumbent for school board seat
-
Driver rescued as car dangles on parking garage ledge
-
Friends describe moment they saw Jordan Edwards fatal shooting
-
Customer held at gunpoint in local restaurant calls 911
-
Grandmother killed in drive-by shooting
-
GCSO: 10 arrested on felony drug charges at Middlelands festival
-
Air Force X-37B mini-shuttle lands at Kennedy Space Center
-
Pearland mayoral, city council, and school board election results
-
Voters approve HISD's Proposition 1 for recapture payment
More Stories
-
Texas House passes pension reform billMay. 8, 2017, 4:59 p.m.
-
Kingwood gym apologizes for ad targeted at…May. 8, 2017, 4:11 p.m.
-
Houstonians react to new sanctuary cities lawMay. 8, 2017, 1:31 p.m.