SaberCats both 'rug up' and wear shorts in Houston cold

HOUSTON - This cold blast doesn’t bother some of the toughest players in sport.

Well, maybe it bothers them a little.

A few members of the Houston SaberCats rugby team wore shorts during practice on Tuesday night as temperatures dipped near freezing.

Others ‘rugged up,’ according to player/coach Sam Windsor, an Australian. ‘Rug up’ means put on warm clothing in Australia and New Zealand.

The SaberCats (link: https://houstonsabercats.com/) play their first exhibition match Saturday against Seattle in the newly-formed Major League Rubgy. The club’s home games will be played at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

“Rugby Laws,” or the rules of rugby, air each week on KHOU 11’s SportsExtra.

