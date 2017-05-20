Russian FM Sergei Lavrov denies topic of FBI firing raised in Trump meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives to meet with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Gallup, 2015 Getty Images)

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov denied Saturday that the topic of the dismissal of FBI director James Comey was discussed during his meeting last week with President Trump in the Oval Office, according to the Russian news media.

"We have not touched this topic at all," Lavrov told reporters in Nicosia, according to the Russian news agency Interfax. He did not elaborate.

The New York Times reported Friday that Trump told Russian officials, including Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak that Comey is a "nut job," and that dismissing him meant the pressure of the FBI's Russia probe has been "taken off."

“I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Trump said, according to a document summarizing the meeting that was red to the Times by an American official. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

Trump added, “I’m not under investigation.”

The newspaper said that one official read the quotations to the newspaper and a second official confirmed the broad outlines of the discussion. The excerpts were transcribed as part of the standard note taking process that occurs during official meetings, according to the newspaper.

White House officials have not denied the story, but only stressed that Trump and his staff had no collusion with Russia.

