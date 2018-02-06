Rugby Laws: SaberCats introduce a 'maul'

HOUSTON - New to rugby?
A maul is a phase of play consisting of a ball-carrier and at least one player from each team, bound together and on their feet, according to World Rugby Laws.
The SaberCats begin play in April in the newly-formed Major League Rubgy. The club’s home games will be played at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.
SaberCats improved to 8-2 with a 49-3 win Saturday over Capital Rugby Union.
“Rugby Laws,” or the rules of rugby, air each week on KHOU 11’s SportsExtra.
© 2018 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs