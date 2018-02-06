KHOU
Rugby Laws: SaberCats introduce a 'maul'

A maul is formed to advance the ball up the field, says Sam Windsor of the Houston SaberCats.

Jason Bristol, KHOU 11:30 AM. CST February 06, 2018

HOUSTON - New to rugby?

A maul is a phase of play consisting of a ball-carrier and at least one player from each team, bound together and on their feet, according to World Rugby Laws.

The SaberCats begin play in April in the newly-formed Major League Rubgy. The club’s home games will be played at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

SaberCats improved to 8-2 with a 49-3 win Saturday over Capital Rugby Union.

“Rugby Laws,” or the rules of rugby, air each week on KHOU 11’s SportsExtra.

