Rugby Laws: Learning a 'ruck' with SaberCats' Windsor

The Houston SaberCats demonstrate this week?s ruby law and explain to KHOU 11 sports reporter Jason Bristol what a ruck is.

Jason Bristol, KHOU 11:35 AM. CST February 06, 2018

Do you know what a ruck is?

The purpose of a ruck is to allow players to compete for the ball which is on the ground, according to World Rugby.

The SaberCats begin play in April in the newly-formed Major League Rubgy. The club’s home games will be played at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

The team continues its exhibition schedule on Saturday with a match against the Chicago Lions on Ladies Night.

“Rugby Laws,” or the rules of rugby, air each week on KHOU 11’s SportsExtra.

 

