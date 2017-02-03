Roof repairs at Spring home send honey dripping down walls

A hidden bee hive has honey dripping inside a Spring home. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A hidden bee hive has honey dripping inside a Spring home.

Realtor Latanja Lavine loves her sweet house. However, seeing honey ooze through crown molding, drip down walls, drape and pool on the living room floor, is just a headache.

“My family and I have cleaned several hours repeatedly we keep thinking it’s like and drain and it’s going to stop,” Lavine said. “I don’t know the solution. It’s been a very restless three nights, because I get up in the middle of the night and check the walls.”

Roofers found the problem. They tried to survey but could not. Too many bees swarmed.

So volunteers stepped up. They filled holes outside with heat, smoke and pulled out thousands of bees along with 20 pounds of honey.

Eleven hours later, Lavine’s situation is sticker than ever. There is still honey dripping inside her home.

“I don’t know what to do,” she said. “I don’t know what to expect next. I’m just speechless.”

