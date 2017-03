Roller skating rinks are making a comeback! You can now roller skate at Discovery Green under the stars. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Roller skating rinks are making a comeback!

You can now roller skate at Discovery Green under the stars.

Two roller derby teams and musicians were on hand for the grand opening Friday night.

It’s Houston’s first outdoor roller rink, and it’s open daily. A $12 entry fee includes skate rental.

This Monday is “Cheap Skate Night” when it’s half-price admission.

(© 2017 KHOU)