RodeoHouston searching for replacement after Meghan Trainor cancels show

Singer Meghan Trainor performs on stage during the Untouchable Tour at WaMu Theater on July 16, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Epic Records) (Photo: Mat Hayward, 2016 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials are confident they have several good replacements in mind after Meghan Trainor canceled her concert.

"It was disappointing," said Joel Cowley, president and CEO of the show, adding that Trainor had already sold 55,000 tickets to her show on Tuesday, March 14.

This isn't the first time the rodeo has had to scramble. The most famous cancelation happened when Eddie Rabbitt -- who composed songs for the likes of Elvis -- bowed out the "day of" in 1983 only to be replaced by George Strait.

Rascal Flatts, according to Cowley, also canceled "day of" six years ago.

"Having this much advance notice, we can really run the traps and try and find a star that we think is a really good replacement," said Cowley, who sounded upbeat Monday. "We're able to mobilize pretty quickly."

He said the rodeo's entertainment department is back to the drawing board and then some to find a replacement, adding that as of Monday, they have three major artists in mind that are of the same genre as Trainor

"Largely our entertainment lineup is determined by survey, so when people ask who chooses the lineup, it's actually the fans that choose the lineup," Cowley said.

The rodeo says Trainor's replacement will be announced by the end of the week.

If you have a ticket to see Trainor, you can use it to see her replacement that day or get a refund.

There are also reports that Willie Nelson is not well, but so far rodeo officials tell KHOU 11 News he's still good to go for his performance March 18.

