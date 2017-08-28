Rockets owner Alexander pledges $4 million for Harvey relief

Les Alexander bought the Rockets in 1993 for $85 million. In his first two seasons, the Rockets won back-to-back NBA Championships in 1994 and 1995.

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is contributing $4 million to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, the team announced Monday.

"Our hearts are heavy seeing the devastation that so many of our friends, family and neighbors are experiencing," the team said in a statement. The donation is being made "in an effort to help Clutch City come back stronger than ever," the statement added.

Alexander announced in July he was selling the team, which he bought in 1993. Forbes values the franchise at $1.65 billion -- the eighth most valuable club in the NBA -- with estimated revenues of $244 million.

He also contributed $500,000 in April 2016 to the Greater Houston Storm Relief Fund to help aid the victims of the catastrophic flooding then, as well.

