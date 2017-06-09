Roadwork typo gaining attention in Galveston

A typo in a road work sign in Galveston is gaining much attention. (Photo: Custom)

GALVESTON, Texas - Before they get to work repairing a Galveston street, the contractor tasked with the job will have to check the spelling.

A sign that went up on the island this week telling people work was getting underway added too man "R’s" and not enough "E’s" in the spelling of "street."

The city’s assistant manager told KHOU 11 News he was aware of the spelling error, and the sign is being fixed.

As for the road project, it includes improvements for Avenue S and Stewart Road, which runs along the center of the island.

The project is being funded by HUD money following the 2008 hurricanes.

