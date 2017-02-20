Rice students turn tables on armed robbers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
-
Monday morning forecast - 6:31 a.m. update
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Storms damage homes, rip up power lines
-
Ex-boyfriend wanted in mother's murder
-
Sunnyside, South Park residents fight gentrification
-
Man struck, killed on I-45 Gulf Freeway
-
Family hides during storm; home damaged
-
Hot car invention kid
-
A special goodbye for Chita as she takes maternity leave
More Stories
-
Katy teen charged with 'revenge porn'Feb 20, 2017, 6:16 p.m.
-
MCSO: Man sets off explosive outside a Porter motelFeb 20, 2017, 8:27 p.m.
-
Galveston PD: Husband and wife found dead in homeFeb 20, 2017, 3:42 p.m.