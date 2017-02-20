Rice students outsmart armed robbers

Rice University students robbed at gunpoint outsmarted thieves. What the victims did had the robbers in handcuffs within 35 minutes. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Rice University students robbed at gunpoint outsmarted thieves. What the victims did had the robbers in handcuffs within 35 minutes.

“If someone has a gun, you do whatever the hell they say, and you figure it out later,” said one of the victims who did not want to be identified.

Friday, he and a fellow student walked to Denny’s for a late-night meal. On their way home, as the pair neared campus, Carlos Garcia robbed them, prosecutors said. Garcia stuck a gun into the abdomen of one of the students, then demanded the victims give him all of their cash and valuables, the students said.

The suspect stole two phones, a wallet, dorm room keys and a notebook.

What happened next had Garcia in handcuffs within 35 minutes -- thanks to an app.

“My mom insisted I have it on my phone,” one victim said. “I called it the stalker app: ‘Find my Friends,' which is basically find my iPhone for other people. I realized if my phone had any battery left, and ‘Find my Friends’ was on, we could use that technology.”

With a green light from the student’s parents, Rice University Police Officers used the app and tracked Garcia and his getaway driver down five blocks off campus.

The students got back everything stolen except their cash. So with charges filed against the robbers, one victim now feels like the thief.

“These people are going to jail,” he said. “I kind of feel like they pointed a gun at me, but I robbed them.”

(© 2017 KHOU)