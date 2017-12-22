List: Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2017

HOUSTON - If you don't feel like cooking on Christmas Day, you're in luck.
Several area restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, offering menu items, specials and holiday-themed items. If you plan to dine out, it is recommended you call ahead for holiday hours and reservations. Here are some restaurants open on Christmas Day.
Chowpatty Chat Co.
5711 Hillcroft Avenue
Suite #A3
Houston, Texas 77036
Indian Street Food
Chowpatty in the Mahatma Gandhi District. The restaurant walls are full of Bollywood posters from the 1970s through today. The Dahi Puri is the most popular dish. It’s crunchy on the outside with a sweet sauce inside.
Carmelo's Ristorante Italiano
14795 Memorial Dr
Houston, Texs 77079
(281) 531-0696
Italian Cuisine
This Italian restaurant serves classic dishes including Penne Spinaci e Speck and Beef Stroganoff. The Carpaccio di Filetto appetizer is one of their most popular appetizers.
Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse
8250 Westheimer
Houston, Texas 77063
(713) 968-6500
Brazilian Steak House
Filet Mignon, beef ribs and the leg of lamb are popular dishes that are carved at your table. The house special include the filet, beer marinated chicken, and bacon wrapped beef or chicken.
Mastro’s Steakhouse
1650 West Loop South
Houston, Texas 77027
(713) 993-2500
American steak house and seafood
Started by the Mastro brothers, this steakhouse is known for their quality steaks but the lobster bisque is also renowned among restaurant goers.
Radio Milano
800 Sorella Ct.
Houston, Texas 77024
713-827-3545
Italian Cuisine
Serving modern Italian dishes including Bucatini Fra Diavolo, Short Rib Pappardelle and Bucatini Fra Diavolo.
Babin’s Seafood House
19529 I-45
Shenandoah, Texas 77385
(281) 296-8829
Cajun Seafood Cuisine
Cajun Christmas traditions are made at Babin’s Seafood. This restaurant in The Woodlands is the place to fill the craving of New Orleans style gumbo and blackened catfish.
Fielding’s Local Kitchen + Bar
26400 Kuykendahl Road
Tomball, Texas 77375
(281) 351-2225
1600 Bar + Grille – Hilton Americas Houston Hotel
1600 Lamar
Houston, Texas 77010
(713) 577-6115
American Cuisine
Known for its farm fresh ingredients and local sourced produce this downtown restaurant has been a popular destination for Houstonians looking for a lighter American lunch. The menu includes blackened shrimp conn and tequila lime chicken.
Cleburne Cafeteria
3606 Bissonet Street
Houston, Texas 77005
(713) 667-2386
American Diner Food
A Houston tradition since 1952 dishes like the blackened catfish and creamed spinach keep people coming.
The Houstonian Manor House
111 N Post Oak Lane
Houston, Texas 77024
American Cuisine
(713) 685-6840
The Houstonian– Manor House- located inside the Houstonian, is a historic home built in 1955 by renowned architect John Staub, and has since been transformed into the premier dining venue of The Houstonian. Experience a connection to Houston's most graceful architectural era while enjoying Texas' finest and freshest Gulf Coast cuisine.
Kiran’s Restaurant
2925 Richmond Avenue
Houston, Texas 77098
(713) 960-8472
Indian Fusion
This Indian Fusion restaurant serves up dishes like the Kadai Paneer and Dal Makhni that have become favorites for this popular spot.
Lucienne at Hotel Alessandra
1070 Dallas Street
Houston, Texas 77002
(713)242-8555
Mediterranean Cuisine
The Lobster Bisque and Foie Gras are signature dishes that are praised among patrons of this upscale restaurant.
McCormick and Schmicks
11511-01 Uptown Park Blvd
Houston, Texas 77056
(713) 840-7900
American Seafood and Steak House
While they are known for their steaks, restaurant goers also mention the calamari and blue water oysters as front runners.
Red Lion British Pub
2316 Shepherd Drive
Houston, Texas 77019
(713) 782-3030
British Pub Food
The Keema ground lamb and shepherd’s pie are two dishes that show British and Indian fusion. .
Toulouse Cafe and Bar
4444 Westheimer
Ste E-100
Houston, Texas 77027
(713) 871-0768
French Cuisine
This River Oaks restaurant menu includes eggs benedict, beef bourguignon and duck confit that have helped make this restaurant trendy.
The Dinner Bell Cafeteria
6525 Lawndale Street
Houston, Texas 77023
The Dinner Bell on the East Side serves homemade cafeteria food and fresh baked goods. Open since the 1950s the décor hasn’t changed much since it’s opening. Both the kitchen and the bakery will be open. I recommend the chicken and dumplings. It will cure any Southern’s cravings. Dessert wise, try the chocolate angels.
El Jardin Restaurant
7849 Harrisburg Blvd
Houston, Texas 77012
(713) 921-3633
Mexican Food
Mala Sichuan Bistro
1201 Westheimer Rd B.
Houston, Texas 77006
(713) 995-1889
Chinese Food
Mala Sichuan Bistro in China town is infamous for it’s Dan Dan noodles. They add the Szechuan pepper to it that coats your tongue and makes it tingle. Also worth trying is the spicy crispy chicken and the lotus tofu.
Hotel Galvez Bar & Grill
2024 Seawall Blvd
Galveston, Texas 77550
(409) 765-7721
Seafood and American Cuisine
Moody Gardens Hotel- Shearn’s Seafood and Prime Steaks
7 Hope Blvd
Galveston, Texas 77554
(409) 741-8484
American Seafood and Steak House
Several other locations will be open on Christmas Day including:
Luby's Cafeterias
Sonic Drive Ins
Saltgrass Steakhouse
House of Pies
Denny’s
Waffle House
Katz Deli
