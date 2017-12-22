List: Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2017

(Photo: lyulka, ThinkstockImages)

HOUSTON - If you don't feel like cooking on Christmas Day, you're in luck.

Several area restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, offering menu items, specials and holiday-themed items. If you plan to dine out, it is recommended you call ahead for holiday hours and reservations. Here are some restaurants open on Christmas Day.

Chowpatty Chat Co.

5711 Hillcroft Avenue

Suite #A3

Houston, Texas 77036

Indian Street Food

Chowpatty in the Mahatma Gandhi District. The restaurant walls are full of Bollywood posters from the 1970s through today. The Dahi Puri is the most popular dish. It’s crunchy on the outside with a sweet sauce inside.

Carmelo's Ristorante Italiano

14795 Memorial Dr

Houston, Texs 77079

(281) 531-0696

Italian Cuisine

This Italian restaurant serves classic dishes including Penne Spinaci e Speck and Beef Stroganoff. The Carpaccio di Filetto appetizer is one of their most popular appetizers.

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

8250 Westheimer

Houston, Texas 77063

(713) 968-6500

Brazilian Steak House

Filet Mignon, beef ribs and the leg of lamb are popular dishes that are carved at your table. The house special include the filet, beer marinated chicken, and bacon wrapped beef or chicken.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

1650 West Loop South

Houston, Texas 77027

(713) 993-2500

American steak house and seafood

Started by the Mastro brothers, this steakhouse is known for their quality steaks but the lobster bisque is also renowned among restaurant goers.

Radio Milano

800 Sorella Ct.

Houston, Texas 77024

713-827-3545

Italian Cuisine

Serving modern Italian dishes including Bucatini Fra Diavolo, Short Rib Pappardelle and Bucatini Fra Diavolo.

Babin’s Seafood House

19529 I-45

Shenandoah, Texas 77385

(281) 296-8829

Cajun Seafood Cuisine

Cajun Christmas traditions are made at Babin’s Seafood. This restaurant in The Woodlands is the place to fill the craving of New Orleans style gumbo and blackened catfish.

Fielding’s Local Kitchen + Bar

26400 Kuykendahl Road

Tomball, Texas 77375

(281) 351-2225

1600 Bar + Grille – Hilton Americas Houston Hotel

1600 Lamar

Houston, Texas 77010

(713) 577-6115

American Cuisine

Known for its farm fresh ingredients and local sourced produce this downtown restaurant has been a popular destination for Houstonians looking for a lighter American lunch. The menu includes blackened shrimp conn and tequila lime chicken.

Cleburne Cafeteria

3606 Bissonet Street

Houston, Texas 77005

(713) 667-2386

American Diner Food

A Houston tradition since 1952 dishes like the blackened catfish and creamed spinach keep people coming.

The Houstonian Manor House

111 N Post Oak Lane

Houston, Texas 77024

American Cuisine

(713) 685-6840

The Houstonian– Manor House- located inside the Houstonian, is a historic home built in 1955 by renowned architect John Staub, and has since been transformed into the premier dining venue of The Houstonian. Experience a connection to Houston's most graceful architectural era while enjoying Texas' finest and freshest Gulf Coast cuisine.

Kiran’s Restaurant

2925 Richmond Avenue

Houston, Texas 77098

(713) 960-8472

Indian Fusion

This Indian Fusion restaurant serves up dishes like the Kadai Paneer and Dal Makhni that have become favorites for this popular spot.

Lucienne at Hotel Alessandra

1070 Dallas Street

Houston, Texas 77002

(713)242-8555

Mediterranean Cuisine

The Lobster Bisque and Foie Gras are signature dishes that are praised among patrons of this upscale restaurant.

McCormick and Schmicks

11511-01 Uptown Park Blvd

Houston, Texas 77056

(713) 840-7900

American Seafood and Steak House

While they are known for their steaks, restaurant goers also mention the calamari and blue water oysters as front runners.

Red Lion British Pub

2316 Shepherd Drive

Houston, Texas 77019

(713) 782-3030

British Pub Food

The Keema ground lamb and shepherd’s pie are two dishes that show British and Indian fusion. .

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

4444 Westheimer

Ste E-100

Houston, Texas 77027

(713) 871-0768

French Cuisine

This River Oaks restaurant menu includes eggs benedict, beef bourguignon and duck confit that have helped make this restaurant trendy.

The Dinner Bell Cafeteria

6525 Lawndale Street

Houston, Texas 77023

The Dinner Bell on the East Side serves homemade cafeteria food and fresh baked goods. Open since the 1950s the décor hasn’t changed much since it’s opening. Both the kitchen and the bakery will be open. I recommend the chicken and dumplings. It will cure any Southern’s cravings. Dessert wise, try the chocolate angels.

El Jardin Restaurant

7849 Harrisburg Blvd

Houston, Texas 77012

(713) 921-3633

Mexican Food

Mala Sichuan Bistro

1201 Westheimer Rd B.

Houston, Texas 77006

(713) 995-1889

Chinese Food

Mala Sichuan Bistro in China town is infamous for it’s Dan Dan noodles. They add the Szechuan pepper to it that coats your tongue and makes it tingle. Also worth trying is the spicy crispy chicken and the lotus tofu.

Hotel Galvez Bar & Grill

2024 Seawall Blvd

Galveston, Texas 77550

(409) 765-7721

Seafood and American Cuisine

Moody Gardens Hotel- Shearn’s Seafood and Prime Steaks

7 Hope Blvd

Galveston, Texas 77554

(409) 741-8484

American Seafood and Steak House

Several other locations will be open on Christmas Day including:

Luby's Cafeterias

Sonic Drive Ins

Saltgrass Steakhouse

House of Pies

Denny’s

Waffle House

Katz Deli

