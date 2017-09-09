Residents wait for floodwater to recede

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
Body of missing Omni employee found in hotel
-
Farmer's emotional reunion with his animals
-
Beyonce visits childhood church in Houston
-
Trying to get rid of gridlock in Houston
-
Friday's 10pm forecast update with David Paul
-
Red tape blocks donations at UH
-
Brave woman helps saves 30 horses in Wharton County
-
Fleeing Florida to hunker down in Texas
-
Janet Jackson visits Harvery evacuees
More Stories
-
Hurricane Irma roars toward south Florida as…Sep. 4, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma live blog: What you need to know SaturdaySep. 9, 2017, 1:26 a.m.
-
Residents still wait for flood water to recede in…Sep. 9, 2017, 9:00 a.m.