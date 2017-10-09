Residents line up for D-SNAP in Galveston, Wharton counties

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – More Harvey victims are getting disaster food relief.

Monday, was the first day people living in Wharton and Galveston counties could begin signing up for D-SNAP.

Hundreds stood in line at Galveston’s League City Plaza, grateful for their turn at getting a shot at emergency food relief.

Including, Winnie Allen who got in line, prepared for what she thought would be a long haul.

“I don’t know if I can do it, that’s what I kept thinking, but on the other hand I needed the funds,” said Allen.

Those funds being D-SNAP.

Allen lost her Dickinson home to floodwaters during Harvey, including basic goods.

“I lost everything in my refrigerator and freezer, and a lot of my canned goods, because my pantry had water, so I’ve lost all my food,” she said.

So, she along with hundreds of other Harvey victims showed up early Monday morning at League City Plaza to apply.

Good news for them, most were out in less than 10 minutes, walking away with their Lone Star cards.

If approved, they’ll receive about two months’ worth of benefits to buy groceries and food.

“It was quick, the line was way over there, and it’s moving fast,” said one potential recipient.

Since mid-September, Texas has offered D-SNAP benefits to 39 counties, in phases.

Galveston, Wharton and Montgomery counties are now the last ones remaining.

Emergency food relief, most say they’ve patiently been waiting for.

“I was a little frustrated, but I thought everybody else needs help too,” said Allen.

Officials with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission say the delay was due to them finding the right location with local officials, to accommodate everyone accordingly.

If you’d like to sign up, applications are being taken based on a rolling alphabetical order, using the first letter of your last name.

For details, visit hhs.texas.gov/d-snap.

The last day to sign up in Galveston and Wharton County is Sunday, Oct. 15.

Doors are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those in Montgomery County can start signing up, beginning next Monday, Oct. 16.

© 2017 KHOU-TV