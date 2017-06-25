Residents jump from 2nd floor apartment fire in NW Houston

HOUSTON -- At least six people had to jump to safety from the second story of a burning apartment building early Monday.

The fire broke out on W. Gulf Bank near Veterans Memorial at about 4 a.m.

Several residents were trapped and jumped from a window to get out. One of the residents suffered cuts and was taken to the hospital.

The fire is now under control.

