Residents at Greenspoint apartment complex upset over pool closure

HOUSTON - People renting at the Oakridge Apartment community are upset the complex pool has been closed for at least a week.

The gates are padlocked closed in the middle of the hot Texas summer. The locks are a depressing sight for 10-year-old Jean Carlos, whose family lives in the complex.

“It was hot today, and I want to feel fresh," Carlos said.

The complex manager says the water isn’t fresh enough for swimming. The complex blamed a chemical imbalance with the water. Managers said the pool would open as soon as that was fixed, but didn’t give a timeframe.

Meanwhile, people paying to live at the complex are frustrated their spot to cool off is closed.

