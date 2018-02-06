Reserve Harris County deputy explains story behind viral photo

A graphic picture of an injured Harris County Sheriff’s deputy has been shared more than 14,000 times on Facebook. (Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A graphic picture of an injured Harris County Sheriff’s deputy has been shared more than 14,000 times on Facebook.

It shows Major Jimmy Rollins bloodied after responding to a domestic violence call.

It turns out Rollins is a reserve deputy, which means he works for free.

“We play the same role as a full-time deputy, except that we don’t get paid. There’s really no difference other than a paycheck,” Rollins said.

He’s been volunteering his time to serve the community for 32 years.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has the second-largest reserve program in the country, with 200 volunteer deputies.

“Man, I just think it’s something that’s in your heart. If it’s not in your heart, I don’t think you’ll do it,” he said.

Reserve deputies have the same responsibilities as full-time HCSO employees. Those duties come with the same risks as well.

“We’re doing this in a profession right now that’s probably not the most popular profession this day and age. We have people who are willing to do this for free because they believe in it,” said David Deleon, Chief Deputy of Harris County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Command and a volunteer of 25 years.

The man who allegedly assaulted Major Rollins is Israel Meza.

Meza charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

