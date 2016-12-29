Cleanup, investigation underway after train derails in Fort Bend

About 20 cars derailed near in the Sienna Plantation neighborhood; no injuries & no hazardous materials onboard (Photo: KHOU 11)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Investigators and cleanup crews worked overnight following a train derailment near the Sienna Plantation subdivision in Fort Bend County.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. Wednesday on railroad tracks that run next to Steep bank Trace near Heirloom Rose Lane.

It’s not known what caused the cars to go off the rails, but officials say there were no injuries and no hazardous materials on board.

About 20 railcars went off the track. Several fell over onto their side.

Views from Air 11 early Thursday showed crews on the scene working to repair the tracks.

PHOTOS: Train derailment near Sienna Plantation

