Renter's Rights: Who pays if pipes burst?

HOUSTON - Forty-four percent of Houstonians are renters. As temperatures drop below freezing again, it's important to know what your rights are.

"When it dips below the 20s, you occasionally do get some broken pipes," said Andy Teas, with Houston Apartment Association.

Teas says most buildings provide residents with a list of steps to take to ensure pipes don't freeze or burst, things like keeping the temperature in the apartment above 65 degrees or making sure the faucets drip or run until the freeze threat passes.

"If the owners ask you to do a specific thing, and you don't then there might be a circumstance where you're responsible, but by and large it's the owner's responsibility," said Teas.

It's simple, if you rent, the best way to protect yourself against being charged unnecessary repairs is to follow your landlord's instructions, that way you can't be accused of negligence.

And it' a great idea to double check your lease agreement, but always remember, even if your landlord assumes responsibility for repairs due to a broken pipe, whatever damage to your personal property that results, ultimately is on you.

"The owner's insurance policy is only going to cover the owner's property," said Teas. "Your renter's insurance policy covers your property. It's critically important and really not that expensive."

Renter's insurance usually runs about $12 a month.

