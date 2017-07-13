Remnant moisture from tropical depresion heading for Houston

HOUSTON - Our rain chances go way up at the start of next week, as tropical moisture surges in from the Gulf associated with the remnants of Tropical Depression #4. We won't see any appreciable increase in winds with this system, but we will see more numerous downpours -- and some could be especially torrential, with 3"-4" per hour. Inevitably, this will lead to pockets of street flooding in poor or prone drainage areas.
By the middle of the week, rain chances will begin to retreat as high pressure forms over a huge chunk of the southern USA, squashing many storms before they can form and sending our temperatures back into the mid 90s.
-Brooks
