Remembering former Pasadena Police Chief Paul Cobb

Former Pasadena Police Chief Paul Cobb

PASADENA, Texas- Family and friends gathered Monday evening to remember the life of former Pasadena Police Chief Paul Cobb.

Cobb, along with four others, was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this month in New Mexico. The only survivor was Cobb's daughter, Andra Cobb.

His ashes were flown into Ellington Air Field Monday afternoon. His oldest daughter, Paula, picked them up from New Mexico.

The Honor Guard escorted his ashes and family to First Baptist Church in Pasadena for the funeral service. People flew in from all over the country to attend.

There was a 21-gun salute for the veteran who served as helicopter pilot in the military. He earned a Purple Heart after being shot down and wounded over Vietnam.

Cobb had been with the Pasadena Police Department for 32 years, and he retired in 2004.

Cobb died at 67 years old. He is survived by his wife, Marty, his daughters, Paula and Andra, and his son, David.

