Remains found in Heights attic identified as missing woman

HOUSTON - A bizarre Heights mystery is one step closer to being solved.
On Tuesday, medical examiners identified the remains found in a home's attic as Mary Cerruti.
Last March, renters moved into a bungalow located in the 600 block of Allston and discovered the human remains.
Cerruti previously owned the home. She was reported missing about three years ago after neighbors contacted police because they hadn't seen her for a while.
Neighbors say Cerruti's car remained in the driveway for a about a year after she disappeared but one day, it was gone.
A bank foreclosed on her home in 2015 after the mortgage payments stopped. Liens on the property were settled, the house was cleaned out and it was eventually placed on the market and sold.
TIMELINE
2001: Mary Cerruti bought the bungalow at 610 Allston
2013: Cerruti joined neighbors in speaking out against a large apartment complex; they lost the battle and the complex went up behind Cerruti’s bungalow
August, 2014: Cerruti stopped paying her mortgage
February 2015: A missing person report was filed after neighbors alerted police
July 2016: Foreclosure proceedings started
March 2017: Human remains were found in the attic of Cerruti’s house
January 2018: Medical examiners identify remains as Cerruti.
