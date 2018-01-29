Recycling center goes up in flames in NE Houston

A recycling waste company in northeast Houston went up in flames overnight.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire started just after midnight early Monday at Republic Services near the 5700 block of Oates Road.

Dozens of firefighters are still on the scene as of 4 a.m. working to put the fire out. They said it is definitely not an easy one to put out, because building is filled with recycling material.

Most of the fire has been put out, and firefighters are working on the flames towards the back of the building.

When fire crews first arrived on the scene, orange flames could be seen shooting up towards the sky and roaring from the sides of the building.

Inside the building, loads of recycling piles could be seen burning. The fire forced the roof to collapse and walls to buckle outwards.

Fire officials said the fire was so big firefighters had to go into defensive mode, meaning they could only attack it from the outside. They even had to bring in ladders and hoses to spray it down from above.

Because the building is filled with paper, cardboard and other materials that burn easily, firefighters say it will be a while before this is completely put out.

As for the cause, that’s something they’re still investigating.

