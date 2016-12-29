Family IDs soldier killed in Galveston Bay chopper crash

Crews have recovered the wreckage of a military helicopter that crashed in Galveston Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Texas Army National Guard confirmed Wednesday night two men killed in the crash were pilots based out of the 1-149th Attack Helicopter Battalion at Ellington Field.

Their AH-64 Apache helicopter went into the bay near the Bayport Cruise Terminal. Crews responded to reports of the crash at El Jardin Beach just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The wreckage was recovered just before 11 a.m. Thursday. No word on whether the bodies of the two soldiers were recovered.

One solider, who is from the Houston area, has been identified by family members as 34-year-old Lucas Lowe. The National Guard has not yet officially released the names of the soldiers killed, however.

The Texas Military Department Public Affairs released the following statement Thursday morning:

"It is with our deepest regrets that we announce both service members on board the aircraft are deceased. We are working on notifying their next of kin through proper military protocols and cannot release their names at this time. "Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with their families."

From the U.S. Coast Guard in the air and dive teams with the Harris County Sheriff's Office in the water, there was an intense search after the helicopter went down.

"I saw the black military helicopter spiraling down noise first," said John Roland, an eyewitness who lives nearby.

Neighbors rushed to the water's edge and took pictures as they stumbled upon parts laying in the grass.

"There was one blade completely missing and the other blade was still in tact but with some damage done to it from where it hit the ground," said Toby Schwebel, who took the pictures.

"It is with our deepest sympathy that we tell you both service members on board the air craft are deceased, our thoughts and prayers are with their family," said CW5 Glen Webb, State Aviation Maintenance Officer with the Texas Army National Guard.

"Our thoughts & prayers are with the two Army Air National Guard soldiers & their families after today's tragedy," Governor Greg Abbott tweeted.

The crash is still under investigation.

"It's just got to be awful for them to be you know, you think if you are serving your country and you are home, you are on our soil, you should be OK," Roland said.

Investigators are still looking at what communication this pilot had before he crashed, including the black box in flight recorder. Officials wouldn't say if it had been recovered, but The Texas Department of Public Safety will be securing the scene through at least tomorrow morning as more investigators arrive to figure out what exactly happened.