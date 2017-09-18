Real Life Chemistry: Teacher's lesson at work
If you haven't seen it in your own neighborhoods, you've probably driven by it. Piles of debris, people's entire lives just sitting on the curb. Now one Katy ISD teacher is using her knowledge of chemistry to help salvage some of the flood stricken items.
KHOU 9:09 AM. CDT September 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman charged in gruesome murder of boyfriend in Baytown
-
Hurricane Irma took their homes and possibly their future
-
American women attacked with acid
-
Last of the evacuees moved out of GRB
-
Monday morning forecast
-
A first look at the new Red Cross shelter
-
Sunday's 10pm forecast update with Blake Mathews
-
Brandi Smith, Mario Sandoval reunite with trucker rescued during Harvey
-
Homeowners in west Houston work to fend off looters
-
Fans thrilled after Astros clinch first division title since 2001
More Stories
-
KHOU 11 crew reunites with truck driver rescued…Sep 17, 2017, 10:42 p.m.
-
Last of the evacuees moved out of GRBSep 18, 2017, 5:05 a.m.
-
Police: Woman shot, killed sleeping boyfriend before…Sep 17, 2017, 4:39 p.m.