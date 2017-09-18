Real Life Chemistry: Teacher's lesson at work

If you haven't seen it in your own neighborhoods, you've probably driven by it. Piles of debris, people's entire lives just sitting on the curb. Now one Katy ISD teacher is using her knowledge of chemistry to help salvage some of the flood stricken items.

KHOU 9:09 AM. CDT September 18, 2017

