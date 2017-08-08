READ: City of Houston statement on flooding, road conditions

HOUSTON - The City of Houston is responding to flooding throughout the area, and is urging residents to take precautions if they plan on traveling this morning. Current Conditions Due to torrential rainfall overnight, there are multiple areas of high water throughout the City, primarily on the west side of Houston. In addition, multiple flood warnings are in effect for some creeks and bayous in the city, including: White Oak Bayou & Heights Boulevard

Rummel Creek & Brittmore (I-10 & W Sam Houston Pkwy)

Briar Branch & Campbell (Spring Branch)

Halls Bayou & Airline

Greens Bayou & US-59

Greens Bayou & Ley Road

Keegans Bayou & Keegan Road

Keegans Bayou & Roark Road

Brickhouse Gully & Costa Rica (34th & US-290)

Horsepen Creek & Trailside

South Mayde Creek & Greenhouse Road Houston Transtar is reporting 16 areas of high water on highways throughout the area, primarily on frontage roads along I-45 the North Freeway and the West Sam Houston Tollway.



Houston remains under a Flash Flood Warning until 7:30am, which means dangerous flash flooding is still occurring.

City Services As of 6:00am, all City services are on normal schedule, and City employees are expected to report as scheduled.



If a City employee is unable to report to work due to hazardous weather conditions, they are asked to contact their supervisor.

What the City is Doing The Office of Emergency Management has activated the City's Emergency Operations Center at the Houston Emergency Center to coordinate the City's response.

The Public Works & Engineering Department is deploying barricades throughout the City to assist law enforcement in closing affected roadways

The Houston Police Department is deploying high water rescue vehicles with HFD to assist residents stranded by flood water.

The Houston Fire Department is responding to calls for assistance related to flooding. Since midnight, HFD has responded to 17 calls for high water rescue throughout the city. Reporting Damage & Flooding Residents who have flooding in their homes or businesses, have debris in their street, or excessive street flooding should report it to Houston 311 by calling 311 (713-837-0311), online at houston311.org or through the Houston 311 mobile app for smartphones.