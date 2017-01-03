Raw: Video of suspects in robbery at 14707 Eastex Freeway

Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted in a robbery/shooting at 14707 Eastex Freeway (North U.S. Highway 59) about 2 a.m. on December 24.

KHOU 10:06 AM. CST January 03, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories