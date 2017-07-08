Raw video: Big turnout at Harris Co. Animal Shelter after viral story
Thank you to everyone who answered the call when nearly 60 puppies were dropped in one hour yesterday. The Harris County Animal Shelter volunteers are doing an amazing job processing everyone who came to foster and adopt today.
KHOU 2:02 PM. CDT July 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Harris County Animal Shelter takes in 59 puppies in just one hour
-
Couple driving in Tanglewood neighborhood says they were profiled by cop
-
Mother jailed after four children rescued from hot car
-
VERIFY: Bottled water safe after hours in hot car?
-
Flying squirrels fluttering around Houston
-
Waco consignment shop has haunted couch
-
Austin man brutally beaten in Greece
-
Nearly 60 puppies dropped off at local shelter in just one hour
-
VERIFY: Can your boss have you work 8 days straight?
-
14-year-old trafficking victim rescued from local motel
More Stories
-
3 found dead after fire at Crosby apartment complexJul. 8, 2017, 7:14 a.m.
-
Big turnout at Harris Co. Animal Shelter after story…Jul. 8, 2017, 9:38 a.m.
-
Couple claims they were profiled by HPD officer in…Jul. 7, 2017, 11:32 p.m.