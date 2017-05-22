Raw: Beechnut blocked by high water

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
Monday morning forecast
-
Cell phone video shows angry customer at Baytown pizza shop
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Texas House revives 'bathroom bill'
-
Astronauts to make unplanned spacewalk after system failure on ISS
-
Officer accused of dismissing tickets in exchange for teen's nude photos
-
Locals meet to voice concerns after congressman calls for Trump impeachment
-
Woman: Husband beaten, hogtied in violent home invasion
-
Sunday's 10pm forecast with Kailey Carey
More Stories
-
Flash Flood Warning for 2 countiesMar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
-
Astronauts to make unplanned spacewalk after system…May 21, 2017, 11:14 p.m.
-
Texas House approves bathroom restrictions for…May 21, 2017, 10:19 p.m.