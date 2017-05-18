Rare artwork highlights Altuve, McCullers charity event

Biggio, Skeldon, McCullers, Altuve

HOUSTON - One-of-a-kind artwork was one of the featured attractions at charity event hosted by two one-of-kind Astros.

Charities designated by both second baseman Jose Altuve and pitcher Lance McCullers were the beneficiaries of Thursday night's "Team Up for Kids and K9s" event at Tootsies in Houston.

Artwork of McCullers, Altuve and Craig Biggio by Tampa artist Jason Skeldon expected to bring in big bucks at auction. Each piece, constructed of wood and resin, was signed by the player and is a 1/1.

The Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation supports pet shelters in Houston while Jose Altuve's Foundation is a fiscal sponsorship created for the event by Athletes and Causes supporting

Sunshine Kids, which benefits children with cancer, according to the organizers of the event.

Skeldon says each piece takes about a week to produce.

