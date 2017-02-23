Protests held after transgender bathroom guidance overturned

Members of the LGBTQ community gathered at the Montrose Center to express their anger over President Trump's decision to reverse an Obama-era directive on transgender students. (Photo: Carter, Lisa, KHOU)

HOUSTON - Members of the LGBTQ community gathered at the Montrose Center to express their anger over President Trump's decision to reverse an Obama-era directive on transgender students.

"The leader of our country has given them a free ticket to discriminate against my child," said Kimberly Shappley, a mother of a 6-year-old transgender child. "We have bigger things to focus on than our politicians attacking us over restrooms."

The order asked public schools to allow students to use bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

On Wednesday, the White House rolled back that decision, saying decisions on bathrooms should be decided on the state level.

This comes at a time when Texas lawmakers are debating Senate Bill 6, a bill that would require transgender people to use public bathrooms that correspond to their genders at birth. A transgender woman would be forced to use the men's restroom in a public building, according to the legislation.

"I am glad that we now have a president that is standing up and saying no men in women's restaurants," said former Harris County GOP chair Jared Woodfill. "This was President Obama trying to act like a king."

Woodfill helped defeat Houston's Equal Rights Ordinance and ran the campaign that coined it "the bathroom ordinance." He supports Senate Bill 6.

"They can create a special situation to accommodate a specific individual, but when you have an overall policy, you don't need to allow boys to go into the girl’s restrooms," Woodfill said.

But Shappley believes a special accommodation would amount to discrimination against her daughter, who she says will only be able to use the bathroom in her school nurse's office.

"This is not OK," she said. "This is the United States, segregation and prejudice has never been OK."

(© 2017 KHOU)