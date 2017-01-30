Families wait for relatives to clear customs at IAH

HOUSTON- Protesters are filling airports across the nation, as President Trump's executive order on immigration is carried out.

At Bush Airport, families waited Monday afternoon for relatives to arrive from overseas. It could take hours for them to clear customs, even though some of them have green cards.

"This is inescapable, first today it's the Muslim ban, next what is it going to be?" said Shireen Jasser, President of the Syrian-American Council in Houston.

Syria is a special place to Jasser. She was born in the U.S., but grew up visiting the country where her father is from.

"I hope what's next is a repeal of this executive order because it's not based on fact," said Jasser.

Now, Syria is one of seven countries named in President Trump's executive order banning refugees. Protests are breaking out across the country, as immigration officials hold dozens of travelers for questioning.

"I think it's encouraging that people are willing to stand up to the government and say, look this is not America, this is not right," said Gordon Quan, an attorney.

He expects dozens of legal challenges in court.

"To ban so many countries or to have this increased scrutiny on these countries is something I've never seen before in my 40 years of practice," said Quan.

The voices raised, Jasser hopes will reach all the way to Washington.

"My message to President Trump is please meet with these Syrian refugees that you want to slam the door to, they have a lot of life experience, they are survivors," said Jasser.

