Protestors show their support for Hernandez family at Thompson hearing
A few dozen people showed their support of the Hernandez family as Sheriff's Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband Terry Thompson arrived at a courtroom for their first appearance before a judge for the murder charge against them.
KHOU 12:29 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
