Protestors show their support for Hernandez family at Thompson hearing

HOUSTON – A few dozen people showed their support of the family of John Hernandez as Sheriff's Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband Terry Thompson made their first appearance before a judge for the murder charge against them.

This is the same group of people who have been protesting since the beginning.

The family said they were present Tuesday because they want to continue to put pressure on District Attorney’s Office. They that even though charges have been filed, there are still injustices in the works.

Family members from all over the country and even Mexico are in town to show their support.

“They’re still showing that there is special treatment,” Diane Escalante, John Hernandez’s aunt, said.

Protestors were hoping to be able to come face to face with the Thompsons Tuesday afternoon, but as they were taken out the back of the courthouse.

