Protesters march in downtown Houston during inauguration

Pinata at protest in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON - Just as President Trump was being sworn in, protesters started marching in downtown Houston.

According to HPD, so far the protests have been peaceful and without any problems. There have been no arrests.

Two separate marches wound their way through downtown. Immigrants, civil rights activists and union members were among those protesting the new administration.

Air 11 flew over South Houston Early College High School where it appeared some student demonstrators walked outside to protest.

