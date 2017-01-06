Protect your home, pets with these cold weather tips

With this cold weather comes precautions to take in order protect your home and your pets. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - With this cold weather comes precautions to take in order protect your home and your pets.

The freezing temps can do damage to tropical-type plants, so be sure to cover outdoor plants and flowers.

Bring your pets inside, and if you also bring in plants, be mindful that some can be poisonous or harmful to animals, so store them up high.

Finally, be sure to wrap exposed pipes to avoid them freezing over.

A Freeze Warning is in effect Friday night until 10 a.m. Saturday morning. For the latest Houston weather forecast, tap/click here.

