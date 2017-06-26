President Trump's travel ban partially unblocked

HOUSTON - The U.S. Supreme Court will allow the Trump Administration to enforce a limited version of a 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries.

The Justices’ action gives Trump a partial victory according to Mark Jones, Political Science Fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute.

“I think from the optics of politics, President Trump is likely to see this as a legitimation of his policy,” said Jones. “Especially since the lower courts had blocked it and the Supreme Court is letting it go into force so he’s likely to claim this as a victory.”

Supreme Court reinstates parts of travel ban; will hear case in the fall

The 90-day ban applies to citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. Those people won’t be allowed into the U.S. without a credible claim of a relationship with a person or entity in the United States.

President Trump said last week, the ban would take effect 72 hours after being cleared by courts.

“Homeland Security will have to decide between now and really within the next 72 hours they’ll have to come up with procedures for how they implement this decision when dealing with individuals from these six countries,” said Jones.

