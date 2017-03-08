President of MD Anderson Cancer Center resigns

Ronald DePinho attends the 2014 Annual Garden Brunch at the Beall-Washington House on May 3, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Ronald A. DePinho M.D., president of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, has resigned.

Chancellor William H. McRaven has requested DePinho stay on board through the end of the Texas legislative session, officials said in a release Wednesday. Officials say discussions are ongoing between Dr. DePinho and Chancellor McRaven regarding the details of his departure.

“I believe it is time for a change in leadership at MD Anderson,” Dr. DePinho said in a statement. “As a result of months of self-reflection and deep engagement with the Chancellor and our Board of Visitors, it became clear to me that this great and noble institution needs a new president who will inspire greater unity and a sharp operational focus on navigating the tectonic changes in healthcare delivery and economics.

“Being president of MD Anderson is an honor I will carry with me for the rest of my life…It was a tough, tough job, and I pushed all of you and the institution very hard.”

Dr. DePinho has served as president of MD Anderson Cancer Center since Sept. 1, 2011.

“Over the past five and a half years, President DePinho did exactly what he pledged to do—elevate the scientific enterprise through the recruitment and retention of world class researchers, accelerate the translation of intellectual property, develop new collaborations with other institutions and hospitals, and put internal teams of the world’s best clinicians and researchers together to mobilize MD Anderson’s quest to speed up development for new and more effective treatments,” Chancellor McRaven said in a statement. “I will be forever grateful to President DePinho for all he has done, not only for his great institution, but for every person, myself included, whose life has been impacted by cancer. We all know that he has been and will continue to be our champion.”

