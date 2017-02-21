President of local Dress for Success 'stands for Houston'

HOUSTON - We at KHOU 11 stand for Houston and we love reporting stories on people who exemplify “Standing For Houston”.

People like the President of Dress For Success Houston, Nancy Levicki. Dress for Success helps people like Suzanne Ball. She came to the agency looking for an outfit to wear for a job interview. She is homeless.

“I don’t have anything professional right now that I can wear on job interviews and things like that,” says Ball. But she’ll be getting an outfit for free and follow up training on how to get that job and keep it.

“When a woman comes in and they are fitted with a beautiful suit, they look in the mirror and square their shoulders , they see possibility. They see hope. They see a future,” says Levicki.

Levicki is not only the president of Dress For Houston, she is a co-founder who helped get it up and running 19 years ago.

“I had done years of volunteer work in the city and I love Houston and I wanted to find something where I thought I could have a direct contact with someone instead of just raising money for an organization,” says Levicki.

She saw the need and wanted to help low-income women enter the job market looking their best.

Dress For Success has helped more than 35,000 women in the Houston area. There are so many success stories, like that of Letisa Brown who came to the agency after she was laid off.

“I am no longer unemployed, I am gainfully employed and I love my job,” says Brown.

Under the leadership of Levicki, this has become the biggest Dress For Success operation in the world but she says you can thank the people of Houston for that.

“I think we are the most philanthropic city in the world,” says Levicki.

She doesn’t consider herself a hero, just fortunate and blessed that she can help others.

