Preparing for potentially dangerous winter weather conditions

HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Ed Emmett is urging Houstonians to stay home on Tuesday in anticipation of the wintery mess that has been forecasted. The biggest concerns are icy roads and bridges.

The Texas Department of Transportation has already treated overpasses in case ice becomes an issue, and most school districts have already canceled classes which is a relief to emergency officials who are hoping that everyone else follows suit.

Emmett and Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner held a press conference Monday to discuss the possibility for hazardous road conditions.They worry morning conditions will be misleading to drivers.

“The morning commute tomorrow will be OK,” explained Lindner. “But then getting home tomorrow afternoon is where we could see some ice buildup.”

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service warns freezing rain, sleet and snow are possible north of Houston early Tuesday morning. The wintry mix will get closer to the city around lunchtime, and conditions will worsen through the afternoon Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, officials with TxDOT’s Houston Region office tweeted that all bridges, overpasses, high connector ramps in the Houston region had been pre-treated over the weekend.

Danny Perez, a TxDOT spokesperson, told KHOU crews were resting up Monday after completing the work Friday and Saturday. However, Perez said they would head back into work later Monday night.

In the meantime, Perez said TxDOT is in “constant communication with the National Weather Service,” and as soon as conditions worsen, their trucks will begin treating roads with liquid brine and rock aggregate mixed with salt, which both de-ices and improves traction.

John Tyler, an engineer with the Harris County Toll Road Authority, tells KHOU his agency will have a “skeleton crew” of four trucks working overnight Monday into Tuesday before ramping up staffing at 5 a.m.

Roxy Sibrian, Media Relations Manager for HCTRA, said her agency will be “actively monitoring the weather” throughout the night.

Bill Begley, a spokesperson for the Houston Airport Systems, said both airports are ready to de-ice the runway and planes. Those planes will be pulled onto a separate padded area, sprayed with two de-icing agents, then moved back to the taxiway. Begley said the runways will be de-iced as soon as conditions deteriorate.

For those who aren't familiar with this type of weather, here are a few tips:

Build in extra time to warm up your car

Lay a towel on your windshield overnight to quickly clear off ice

Do not use hot or boiling water to clean windshield

Turn on your lights to increase your visibility to other motorists

Brake gently to avoid skidding. If your wheels start to lock up, ease off the brake

Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses

Lastly, don't forget the four 'P's' - people, pets, plants and pipes!

